Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office said Tuesday that Abbot is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Spokesman Mark Miner says Abbott was is isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.

The Office of the Texas Governor issued the following statement:

Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative. Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner

Abbott was vaccinated earlier this year.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin. Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services submitted a request for five mortuary trailers after a review of Texas data on fatalities and the increase in fatalities during the state's third COVID-19 wave.

Last month, Abbott issued an executive order barring government entities, including school districts, from enforcing a mask mandate. However, some Texas cities proceeded with mask mandates.

Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott in a ruling that temporarily blocking mandates issued in San Antonio and Dallas. Area officials said they would continue to enforce at least a portion of the mask mandates.