New England’s Mills, Agholor return to their roots in Philly

AP National Sports

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor helped the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl just 3½ years ago. On Monday, Mills and Agholor returned to Philadelphia wearing Patriots uniforms as the Eagles hosted New England in the first installment of a two-day joint practice ahead of their preseason game Thursday night. Mills, who is back at cornerback after playing safety for the Eagles last season, and Agholor, who had a career-best 896 yards receiving with the Raiders last season, were two of the better performers for New England on a day when the Eagles seemed to have more juice, particularly when the starting units faced off.