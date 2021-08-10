District 20 not requiring masks, parents speak out at board meeting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first day of school for Academy District 20 for the 2021-2022 school year kicks off on August 16, but unlike last year, masks will not be required in the classroom.

Allison Cortez, Chief Communications Officer with District 20, said this decision garnered a lot of debate among parents at a district board meeting.

“What we really saw at our last board meeting was we had about 25 speakers show up and it was split right down the middle -- 50% of people thought we should be wearing masks; 50% thought we shouldn't," said Cortez. "It's really a divided topic.”

Cortez said the district's decision to allow students to go maskless this school year was made based on guidance from the El Paso County Health Department.

The same guidelines apply to their staff, who also do not have to provide proof of vaccination.

"We're totally going on the honor system," said Cortez. "If you are vaccinated, no masks. If you're not, we hope you are wearing one."

Many parents who are uncomfortable with those decisions are now enrolling their students in the district's online learning option.

Cortez said those students enrolled in online learning have to stick with it for the entirety of the school year.

"When we have staff online, we have to pull teachers from other schools," said Cortez. "If they move in the middle of the year, we can't take the teachers with them."

Cortez said District 20 still stands by in-person learning being the best option for students; even those 12 and under. However, to make it work, they need parents' support at home.

"It's okay to have those masked and unmasked in the classroom together," said Cortez. "We really want to make sure parents talk about what it will look like. If they feel their child is uncomfortable or someone made a comment about them wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, make sure your students talk to their teacher. We want to make sure no one feels singled out because of their decision "

On August 12, District 20 will have all of their teachers together for the first time since the start of the pandemic to kick off the new school year with a rally at UCHealth Park. Tune in to Good Morning Colorado at 5 a.m. for a live preview of the event.