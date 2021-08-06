New Yelp feature lets businesses list if they require proof of COVID vaccination

News

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. (KRDO) --Yelp added a new feature that lets businesses list if they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers.

Users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes. Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decided to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

Company officials say they will protect businesses from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID health safety measures enforced.

The new feature will also allow businesses to say whether all workers are fully vaccinated.