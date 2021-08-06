Skip to Content
today at 4:35 PM
Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Friday, anyone entering a city-owned building will be required to wear a mask.

In a press release, the city said all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 9.

According to the city, this is for the safety of City Staff and everybody else.

This applies to buildings like:

  • City Hall
  • Public Works Facility
  • The Manitou Springs Police Department
  • Pool and Fitness Center

All staff will be required to wear a mask while in a city building. Masks can only be taken off while stationary, like sitting at a desk or social distancing 6-feet-apart.

At this time, the city is urging residents and visitors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

