Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Friday, anyone entering a city-owned building will be required to wear a mask.
In a press release, the city said all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 9.
According to the city, this is for the safety of City Staff and everybody else.
This applies to buildings like:
- City Hall
- Public Works Facility
- The Manitou Springs Police Department
- Pool and Fitness Center
All staff will be required to wear a mask while in a city building. Masks can only be taken off while stationary, like sitting at a desk or social distancing 6-feet-apart.
At this time, the city is urging residents and visitors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments