Colorado Springs recruiting company using incentive program to get people back to work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Labor Shortages are an issue that has been going on in Colorado and around the country for several months now.

Spherion, a Colorado Springs based recruiting company, is launching an incentive program in hopes of changing that.

"One of the things you tend to hear is people don’t want to go back to work, people don’t want to work. That’s kind of half of a statement," said John Clarson, the owner of Spherion.

Clarson says the pandemic is prompting some change in the workforce.

"Obviously we’ve seen a lot more remote and flex opportunities, and now I think we’re going to see another change where companies are going to start reevaluating how they value their employees," said Clarson.

To help make employees feel more valued and fill jobs in Colorado Springs, Clarson launched a two month incentive based program. For every week an employee is working in that timeframe, they'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes like a MacBook Air, an Apple Watch, and a new Ford Mustang.

"We have over 60 open positions, manufacturing, call center, administrative, so for those people that are looking it’s a good way to get the word out to them that we’re here to help," said Clarson.

Clarson says over the last month, they've started gaining traction in filling positions, but it's been a challenge.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the unemployment rate for June was 6.2%. In El Paso County it was 6.6%.

"The unemployment rate is only part of the picture now because you have people who left he labor force," said Clarson.

Clarson says while there is still work to be done, from his businesses perspective things are starting to look up.

"We are getting back on track. We are getting more and more people back in the workforce, and that is certainly a healthy thing and we’re up from last month certainly," said Clarson.

