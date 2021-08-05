State linking COVID-19 cases to MLB All-Star Game and outdoor concerts

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment linked an increase in COVID-19 to some local summer events.

According to the CDPHE's weekly outbreak report, the MLB All-Star Game and concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater are linked to roughly 100 positive COVID-19 cases.

State health leaders did not say if the people who were infected were vaccinated, or which specific All-Star Game events they attended.

However, the state still says nursing homes, jails, and college campuses are still the top three locations where the virus is spread.