Colorado College expands in-state scholarship program, raises income qualification for families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College is expanding its in-state scholarship program, Colorado Pledge, to diversify its students' socio-economic status.

In 2019, only families who made $200,000 annually in adjusted gross income could qualify for the program. Now families earning up to $250,000 can qualify, as well.

That scholarship program has three levels of awards:

Students from families who make less than $60,000 annually in adjusted gross income will pay no tuition, or room and board

Households between $60,000 and $125,000 will pay room and board but no tuition

Families of students who make between $125,000 and $250,000, will pay the same as the cost of attendance as CC's flagship university, University of Colorado Boulder.

Attendance at Cu runs at about $33,000 per year. At Colorado College, the full cost runs at almost $80,000 per year.

Officials say many families who seem like they could pay that price on paper actually have trouble affording it.

“We decided we really wanted to expand that program because the cost of a private college education can be out of reach for many families," said Karen Kristof, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Admission at Colorado College, "Even for those who have upper/middle-class income, so we expanded the cap off to $250,000."



The Colorado Pledge Program was launched in 2019 to increase enrollment of low and middle-income students from Colorado. About a quarter of this year’s 415 undergraduate students will qualify for the 2021-2022 school year program.

For parents and interested students, head over to Colorado College's website to see if you qualify.