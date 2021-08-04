The MDA Virtual Muscle Walk is this Saturday

News

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.

This year, we're continuing our fundraising efforts through our MDA Virtual Muscle Walk, taking place on Saturday, August 7. Whether you can move on your own or need the assistance of a partner, team up with MDA to raise critical funds and awareness towards our mission. Go out and run or walk a 5K, take a virtual yoga or workout class, do a dance on social media, or make any move of your choice.

Until we can safely meet in person again, keep up your social distancing and join our virtual event to help transform the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases!

To donate you can click on the link below.

https://mda.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.participant&participantID=37847&referrer=bfiphppage