Salvation Army is asking for sponsors in back to school shopping spree

News

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help in their Back to School Shopping Spree on August 14.

Up to 100 kids will receive $100 to shop for new school clothes, shoes and other needed items at the JcPenney Citadel Mall for the upcoming school year.

The Salvation Army wants to send the kids back to school in style especially after last year's difficult season.

There is a $10,000 goal to fund the costs of the shopping spree.

Every dollar raised will go directly to the event.

To donate, please visit The Salvation Army campaign.