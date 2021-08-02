State releases tips for parents of children returning to in-person learning

News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- After more than a year of COVID-19 related changes to schooling, the Colorado Department of Public Safety released tips for parents of children returning to in-person learning.

CDPS said while many parents are excited, some are concerned about returning to in-person learning. Parents want to make sure the transition is as smooth and emotionally safe as possible for their children.

Below are ten tips for returning to in-person learning provided by the CDPS:

Re-establish routines. Many students have been doing virtual classes for more than a year, that means student schedules have changed and it will take time time to re-establish routines. Start the conversation and transition now before school begins so it's not a shock.

Set a bedtime/wake up time and move it progessively closer to what it should be for the school year.

Set a screen curfew time. Promote socializing. Due to the nature of online school, some students haven't had regular face-to-face interaction with their peers. Set up playdates or take your children to reading circles or other group activities while maintaining COVID protocols. Acknowledge changes that have happened. Talk with your children about what changes have occured while learning from home. Celebrate positive changes and acknolwedge your children's difficulties. Be a positive role model and set the tone. Children take cues from their parents/guardians. The CDPS asks to set a positive tone and example for children.

Help students get excited about returning to school. Normalize mask wearing. While not all Colorado school districts require masks, this tip helps students who might need to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Some students will be able to transition back to wearing a mask regularly, others may struggle. Pick out masks or buy fabric and make masks together.

Start wearing masks in public as a family to help the transition.

Practice calming and distraction strategies children can use if they get overwhelmed while wearing a mask in class. Encourage your child to talk about their concerns. Ask about your children's fears about COVID-19 and try to reassure them or problem solve.

Validate and accept your child's feelings about the situation.

Help your child feel a sense of control.

If necessary, work with your school's counselor to set up support before your child returns to in-person learning. Help your child continue to cope. Talk about ways they have dealt with anxiety in the past so that they can use those techniques again.

Practice deep breathing or mindfulness with your children.

Make time for your kids individually to listen to and validate their concerns. Review school safety procedures. If possible, review your school's safety precautions together.

Answer any questions and allow your child to voice their questions and concerns. Stay flexible and adaptive. Expect the transition to take time. Similar to the transition to online learning, going back to in-person learning is a big change . If your child's grades or social life declined during online learning, they may not recover right away.

Be patient with your children.

Reinforce their efforts with positive comments.

For more tips and resources for safety and security for children in Colorado schools, click here.