State releases tips for parents of children returning to in-person learning
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- After more than a year of COVID-19 related changes to schooling, the Colorado Department of Public Safety released tips for parents of children returning to in-person learning.
CDPS said while many parents are excited, some are concerned about returning to in-person learning. Parents want to make sure the transition is as smooth and emotionally safe as possible for their children.
Below are ten tips for returning to in-person learning provided by the CDPS:
- Re-establish routines. Many students have been doing virtual classes for more than a year, that means student schedules have changed and it will take time time to re-establish routines.
- Start the conversation and transition now before school begins so it's not a shock.
- Set a bedtime/wake up time and move it progessively closer to what it should be for the school year.
- Set a screen curfew time.
- Promote socializing. Due to the nature of online school, some students haven't had regular face-to-face interaction with their peers.
- Set up playdates or take your children to reading circles or other group activities while maintaining COVID protocols.
- Acknowledge changes that have happened. Talk with your children about what changes have occured while learning from home.
- Celebrate positive changes and acknolwedge your children's difficulties.
- Be a positive role model and set the tone. Children take cues from their parents/guardians.
- The CDPS asks to set a positive tone and example for children.
- Help students get excited about returning to school.
- Normalize mask wearing. While not all Colorado school districts require masks, this tip helps students who might need to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Some students will be able to transition back to wearing a mask regularly, others may struggle.
- Pick out masks or buy fabric and make masks together.
- Start wearing masks in public as a family to help the transition.
- Practice calming and distraction strategies children can use if they get overwhelmed while wearing a mask in class.
- Encourage your child to talk about their concerns.
- Ask about your children's fears about COVID-19 and try to reassure them or problem solve.
- Validate and accept your child's feelings about the situation.
- Help your child feel a sense of control.
- If necessary, work with your school's counselor to set up support before your child returns to in-person learning.
- Help your child continue to cope.
- Talk about ways they have dealt with anxiety in the past so that they can use those techniques again.
- Practice deep breathing or mindfulness with your children.
- Make time for your kids individually to listen to and validate their concerns.
- Review school safety procedures.
- If possible, review your school's safety precautions together.
- Answer any questions and allow your child to voice their questions and concerns.
- Stay flexible and adaptive.
- Expect the transition to take time. Similar to the transition to online learning, going back to in-person learning is a big change .
- If your child's grades or social life declined during online learning, they may not recover right away.
- Be patient with your children.
- Reinforce their efforts with positive comments.
For more tips and resources for safety and security for children in Colorado schools, click here.
