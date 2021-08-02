Colorado Springs markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A time to support local businesses has arrived. Local farmers markets across El Paso County are celebrating National Farmers Market Week which takes place August 1-7.

It is also worth noting it is Colorado Proud Month, a time to promote local produce grown in the state.

Taylor's Produce is one of several local markets promoting their mouthwatering fresh peaches for National Farmer's Market Week.

"The pandemic has not hurt us, it has in fact doubled…tripled our sales, by 100 percent," said Nicole Sawyer, manager at Taylor's Produce.

They've been around for 23 years and the boom they experienced within the last year was unprecedented.

On Tejon Street stands Spencer's Farmer's Market, which has been producing fresh produce in Colorado Springs since 1934 - one of the longest standing markets in the area.

“Once Farmer’s Market Week is here, the crops are getting ready so you are starting to see more variety," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Lawn & Garden Center. "Coming up, we will have more of the Colorado nectarines, more of the Colorado plums.”

Spencer's Farmer's Market is also seeing a boost in business within the past year because of how farmer's markets are structured, outside.

“Last year during the pandemic, it was very good for us because we’re outdoors, people feel safer being outside and people felt safer with our product,” expressed Spencer.

Through the statewide double up food bucks program, the Colorado Farm and Art Market offers an incentive for those families under the supplemental nutrition assistance program

A match of up to $20 in double-up food bucks per visit for snap dollars spent at the market-- more information click here.