Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly threw a mask back at a House floor staffer

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Following the CDC updating mask recommendations, eyewitnesses say Republican Representative Lauren Boebert threw a mask at a floor staffer after being offered one.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended vaccinated individuals living in counties with a high or substantial spread of the virus.

According to witnesses, the incident happened after an employee offered Boebert a mask when she was walking onto the House Floor Wednesday.

In a statement, Boebert's office said she refuses to comply with "Speaker Pelosi's anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate."

Boebert addressed the incident online.

Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated the mask mandate in the House of Representatives after the CDC's announcement, according to CNN.

Several other House Republicans purposely defied the rules by appearing maskless on the floor, including Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Chip Roy, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, and Rep. Andy Biggs.

According to CNN, House Members who refuse to wear masks will first receive a warning, then a $500 fine for a second offense. Every time a member refuses to comply following the second fine, they face a $2,500 fine.

