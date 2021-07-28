Operation Wedding Gown gives gowns to our heroes, in partnership with Brides Across America

News

Brides Across America partners with Something New and Covid-19 frontline healthcare workers for Operation Wedding gown event on July 28th.

According to Brides Across America (BAA) the organization has a mission to support military, first responders and frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brides Across America will be giving back to those who risk their lives to keep us safe by supplying brides with gowns.

Brides Across America, along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to our heroes. Salons will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns as part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.



“Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you.” said Heidi Janson, Founder of Brides Across America



How to Qualify and Register for an Operation Wedding Gown Event:

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.



About Something New

Our motto is: “one-at-a-time brides with one-of-a-kind wedding dresses”. We dedicate ample time and attention to each appointment for an exclusive shopping experience. Our brides and their guests are guaranteed to have a wonderful time regardless of whether they purchase a dress or not, because what we strive for is to make all women feel confident.



About Brides Across America

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors our heroes by making their dreams come true. Since its inception in 2008, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons and designers, such as Vera Wang, has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 27 weddings. Brides Across America also received the highest honor at the White House event hosted by Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden from the Joining Forces Community Challenge.