Car stolen from driveway near Union Blvd. and Dublin Blvd.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is looking for her vehicle after it was stolen Wednesday morning.

The woman says her car was taken from her driveway in the Dublin Blvd. and Union Blvd. area. The car is a 1995 green Acura Integra with license plate number KCI-5962.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a short-sleeved dark-colored hoodie, glasses, multi-colored shorts, red shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees the car is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.