Pikes Peaks or Bust Rodeo returns for 80th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo makes its long-awaited return on Wednesday night. Last year, the rodeo was canceled for the first time since World War II because of Covid-19.

"It was pretty devastating to the industry especially for the people that come -- the announcers, barrel man, they had to go home and find jobs; and not that that’s the worst thing in the world but it’s something they’re passionate about. They had their whole year planned and then it came crashing to a halt, but it is spectacular to be back here this year," said Cory Wall, the general manager for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

John Payne or the One Arm Bandit is one of the specialty acts returning this year.

"It’s a daredevil act," Payne said. "If it wasn’t no one would watch it, and if wasn’t, it wouldn’t have won Act of the Year 15 times. It’s got animals in it, and it comes with a guarantee if you don’t think my show alone is worth the price of a rodeo ticket and can convince my mama of it then we’ll give your money back."

Bringing his act back to the fans is something he's been looking forward to.

"I like seeing people smile, and I like taking them away from their troubles at work, home, or life in general, and when they leave here and had a good time and feel like they got their monies worth it makes me feel good. The money is secondary," said Payne.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is celebrating 80 years and will run through Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the rodeo go to support military members and their families. To buy tickets or find out more you can visit their website.