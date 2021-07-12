Health officials link 7 COVID-19 cases to Country Jam, suspect Delta variant

News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health experts suspect the COVID-19 Delta variant is responsible for several people testing positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.

A fully vaccinated couple from Arvada tested positive for COVID after attending Country Jam in Grand Junction.

The music festival, which ran from June 23-25, was one of the many large-scale gatherings happening around Colorado this summer.

Health officials are tying at least seven other cases to Country Jam. However, the state has yet to say whether or not the infected were hit with the Delta variant.

The couple says their symptoms were fairly mild. Health officials say this was likely because they were both vaccinated.

For more information on getting vaccinated in Colorado, click here.