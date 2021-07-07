Stryker Brigade set to deploy to Iraq

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fort Carson unit that carried out the capture and arrest of Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein 18 years ago is heading back to Iraq.

The Fourth Infantry Division First Stryker Brigade Combat Team is deploying to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The mission is to maintain stability in the mid-east region and monitor ISIS activity.

Nearly two weeks ago, a US airstrike happened near the Iraq and Syria border.

Fort Carson has yet to say the number of troops being sent or the exact deployment date.