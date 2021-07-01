Severe storm blows through Avondale and Boone

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service Pueblo issued a tornado warning for Avondale and Boone at 4:49 p.m. Residents were asked to take shelter.

7/1 at 447 PM: Take shelter now!!!!!!!!!!! This is a serious situation out in Avondale and Boone! #cowx https://t.co/ejsc1cqOnS — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 1, 2021

The warning affects Avondale and Boone, the Tornado Warning initially was set until 5:30 p.m., but just after 5 p.m. the NWS canceled the Tornado Warning and issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.