Severe storm blows through Avondale and Boone

Douglas Beach
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service Pueblo issued a tornado warning for Avondale and Boone at 4:49 p.m. Residents were asked to take shelter.

The warning affects Avondale and Boone, the Tornado Warning initially was set until 5:30 p.m., but just after 5 p.m. the NWS canceled the Tornado Warning and issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

