State to close all six community COVID-19 vaccination sites by July 4

COLORADO (KRDO) -- While Colorado has yet to reach the goal of 70% fully vaccinated, beginning Monday, July 5, Coloradans will no longer be able to get vaccinated at one of the states six community sites.

The mass vaccination site in Denver closed Saturday, June 26, and the El Paso County at the Broadmoor World Arena closed Sunday, June 27. The Pueblo site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds closed on June 14.

According to State data, those six public sites have administered 12% of all vaccine doses in Colorado. Officials say transitioning to local providers, like pharmacies and hospitals, will help create a long-term model for getting people vaccinated.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here. Alternatively, people can call 1-877-268-2926 for help scheduling a vaccine.