Fans return to watch the 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

News

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a year without fans in attendance, the 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill climb ran smoothly and safely.

However, Sunday morning weather conditions did impact the race. The top of America's Mountain had snow and icy roads forcing the Hill Climb to delay an hour and move the finish line lower down the mountain. Colorado native driver Paul Dallenbach has participated in the Hill Climb nearly 30 times and says he is disappointed by the change but adds safety should be a top priority.

"It's out of our hands," Dallenbach says. "I'm not going to do anything stupid, but sometimes the road just comes out and bites you."

Despite the delay and sub-par weather, of the 55 drivers that left the starting line, all of them left the mountain safely.