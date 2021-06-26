Fargo’s Pizza Company announces reopening date

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being closed since December because of COVID-19 restrictions, a classic pizza parlor in Colorado Springs announced it will reopen next week.

According to the official Fargo's Pizza Company Facebook page, it announced it will reopen its doors on Friday, July 2nd. The popular pizza joint has been temporarily closed for six months after El Paso County moved to Level Red in the state's COVID-19 dial on November 27. The change brought tighter restrictions for several restaurants, including the closure of indoor dining.

Fargo's Pizza Company opened in December of 1973 and claims to be "one of the world’s largest family pizza restaurants" with a capacity of up to 500 guests.