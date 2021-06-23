Firefighters reflect on devastation, changes since Waldo Canyon Fire 9 years ago

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June 23rd, 2020 marks nine years since the Waldo Canyon Fire started on its destructive path. The fire destroyed almost 20,000 acres, forced 32,000 people to evacuate from their homes, and took the lives of two people as it lit up the hills just west of Colorado Springs.

The fire burned for 16 days, the most destructive day being on June 26th, 2012, when 346 homes were reduced to ash within the span of 12 hours. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said that day in itself has led to permanent changes to construction within the wildland-urban interface.

The wildland-urban interface predominantly includes homes west of Interstate 25 that are backed up against the mountain range.

“We did put in an ordinance for new construction, new residential construction. Houses now have to have certain types of roofs, certain types of siding, they have to have vents that work better with keeping flames out of the attic, embers out of the attic," said Chief Randy Royal with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Royal said the Waldo Canyon Fire has also prompted more communication between themselves and neighboring fire agencies, as they now meet weekly to discuss wildfire risk and mitigation.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the moisture we got earlier in the spring paired with the dry, hot conditions now puts our wildfire danger in a similar spot to 2012; except now, our population has grown. There are about 35,000 homes within the wildland-urban interface.

Fire officials are urging the public to be fire aware, and report any sign of smoke the moment they see it.