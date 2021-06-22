Multiple wildfires burning around Colorado

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Multiple wildfires are burning around Colorado. As of Tuesday, several have already burned more than 1,000 acres.

The Oil Springs fire is burning 42 miles north of Grand Junction. Smoke is visible from Highway 139 and there are closures along several roads in the area.

The fire began June 18 and has since grown to 7,395 acres as of 4:30 p.m. The Oil Springs fire is 0% contained and the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office says it started by lightning.

The Sylvan fire is burning 12 miles south of Eagle, above Sylvan Lake State Park. The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, crews believe it was caused by lightning.

As of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Sylvan fire has burned 3,359 acres. According to officials, high winds pushed the fire east and by 7 p.m. it reached Sylvan Lake.

In the Routt National Forest, crews are battling the Muddy Slide fire. The fire is six miles east of Yampa. Officials say it began Sunday, June 20. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 1,025 acres.

Tuesday night, there were voluntary evacuations along with a pre-evacuation notification in the area of Green Ridge and South Stagecoach. Crews have yet to determine the cause of this fire.

