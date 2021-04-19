Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:54 pm

Owner of Dr. Moma holds press conference to address mishandling of COVID-19 vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the owner of Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic held a press conference to address the allegations of mishandling thousands of vaccines.

Watch the press conference below:

Colorado Springs / Coronavirus / CovidRecovery / Health / Local News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Skip to content