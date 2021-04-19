Colorado doctor treating more patients for eating disorders amid pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Not only is Dr. Caroline Neumann treating more patients for eating disorders after the pandemic began, but she said patients are also presenting sicker when they do seek treatment.

Dr. Neumann works for EDCare, with local facilities in Colorado Springs and Denver. She said their locations have been largely at capacity since the pandemic began.

She believes isolation is a big factor, which is why their facilities have worked to keep as many in-person treatment options as possible throughout the pandemic.

"Eating disorders thrive in isolation, and so we just have seen symptomatology across all diagnoses run rampant. We have been full, we've got a full house, I think patients are presenting a bit sicker and feeling a bit sicker, just by way of the emotional isolation that has happened and kind of how life abruptly stopped," Dr. Neumann said, adding that other stressors brought on the pandemic, like job loss or financial issues, could also be a factor.

Specifically, Dr. Neumann said her facilities have seen more patients struggle with binge eating, referencing the initial panic-buying during the pandemic.

"That really fed into the idea of hoarding food hiding and buying food out of fear that there would not be enough. So, you've got kind of general population fearing that the grocery stores will run out, but then you've got this eating disorder that thrives off of that," she said.

She also mentioned that purging became a bigger problem during the pandemic as well, as some use purging as a coping mechanism when faced with extreme stress.

The isolation also worsened conditions in those battling anorexia nervosa, with patients having a harder time breaking out of restrictive habits and regaining weight while physically separated from their support systems.

If you're worried that a friend or family member may be struggling with an eating disorder, Dr. Neumann recommends voicing your concern and helping them seek treatment. She said it can be as simple as sitting there with them when they make the initial call to seek treatment.

"Eating disorders can blind to the individual, just in the sense of that's where denial comes from. So, they can't see what they don't see. They can't know what they don't know, and so sometimes, those supports have to be the eyes and ears for them," Dr. Neumann said.

If you're concerned that you may be suffering from an eating disorder, Dr. Neumann said it's best to reach out to a treatment facility. EDCare offers free consultations up front, and they can provide you with resources.

"We're here to answer questions and help navigate and hold the fear for people and move them towards an empowered and recovery-focused life," Dr. Neumann said.

