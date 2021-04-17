D70 partnering with FEMA to host vaccine clinics

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an effort to help vaccination efforts in Pueblo, District 70 and FEMA are teaming up to hold clinics on campus throughout April.

The clinics will be located at the following D70 schools:



• Pueblo West High School, Tuesday, April 20th from 4pm to 9pm.

• Rye High School, Wednesday, April 21st from 4pm to 9pm.

• Pueblo County High School, Tuesday, April 27th from 4pm to 9pm.

Parents and students can register in advance online.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for students between the ages of 16 and 17. However, a parent will need to sign a waiver and be present at the time of the appointment.

The clinic is open to all students, family members and the general public. The district asks people interested to register in advance, as space and doses are limited.