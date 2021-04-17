Another Unsettled Week Ahead

News

Tonight: Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with light winds and low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Overall just a beautiful day. Plenty of sunshine, temperatures warming nicely to 52 degrees in Colorado Springs and 59 in Pueblo. Still ranging about ten degrees below average, but who's complaining.

Extended: A strong cold front will push into the state on Monday afternoon, bringing snow showers and much colder temperatures through into Tuesday morning. A general 1-4" of accumulation is expected for the Pikes Peak region, but the cold temperatures might pose a bigger problem. The National Weather Service has been mentioning that exposed water pipes or sprinklers could be damaged from a hard freeze. So taking precautions to avoid this could be a smart choice with temperatures Monday night getting to about 17 degrees in Colorado Springs. As the front progresses out of southern Colorado on Tuesday, lingering snow flurries through the day are likely. Gradually Colorado will enter into a ridge of high pressure to finish off the week.

