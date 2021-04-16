Rep. Boebert one of only two lawmakers to vote against bill to help Leukemia patients

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was one of only two House members to vote against a bill that would fund the national marrow donor program.

Boebert and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against the TRANSPLANT Act. It would reauthorize a program to help match bone marrow donors with patients who have leukemia and other chronic illnesses.

The bill, H.R. 941, however, passed the House in a 415-2 vote on Thursday night.

In a statement released Friday, Boebert said she was concerned about the cost of the program and how it would impact the national debt.

There is a companion bill that must pass the Senate before heading to the President's desk for final approval.