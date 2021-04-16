Pueblo couple accidentally receives two different COVID-19 vaccines

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people in Pueblo say they accidentally received two different doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are worried they aren't the only ones.

Back in March, Catherine and Ken Riddick went to the Pueblo mall to get their first dose of the vaccine. The couple tells KRDO they received Moderna, which is also what their white vaccine cards say. Then for their second dose 24 days later, they had to go to the State Fairgrounds. Ken Riddick saying they told workers multiple times they needed Moderna. "They asked us what our first shot was actually several times and we answered Moderna every time," Ken says.

After they were given the vaccine, they waited about 15 minutes to make sure they didn't have a reaction. It was during this time that they looked at their cards and were shocked to learn they were given the Pfizer vaccine instead. “It was a little frustrating,” Ken says.

Both say they did not have a reaction with the second dose and felt fine but the couple is now worried if they are fully vaccinated. They say they called their primary care doctor, Centura Health, and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. However, they could not get a definite answer.

“They were all trying to be helpful they just didn’t have any information,” Ken says. The couple also worries if it happened to them, it's possible it happened to others. Ken says, “I can’t believe this is isolated but I hope it is.”

Centura Health and Pueblo County sent KRDO statements regarding if someone gets vaccinated with two different doses. Both say that person is still considered to be fully vaccinated and they do not recommend that person get a third shot.

Centura Health in its statement citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines saying, “In exceptional situations in which the vaccine product given for the first dose cannot be determined or is no longer available, any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at a minimum interval of 28 days between doses to complete the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination series.”

Pueblo County also sites CDC guidelines. Their statement also says they don't know how many times this has happened because multiple providers are giving the vaccine.

