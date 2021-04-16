CDOT extending Bustang to Eagle County

News

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation greenlit a project to expand their Bustang to Eagle County.

The goal is to reduce traffic on I-70 and make it easier for hikers and skiers to get to the Western Slope.

The plan is for 12 round trips during peak travel days between the Denver Metro Area and Eagle County. It will also stop in Frisco.

CDOT will also incorporate smaller microtransit vans that can hold 14 passengers and fit into the express lane on I-7- in Clear Creek County.

A fund of nearly $2.5 million will be established to help pay for the project.

CDOT says the service should start before the end of the year.

Click here to learn more about current Bustang routes.