El Paso County not creating any further restrictions or local dial; state implemented restrictions stay

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County health officials announced Thursday they will not implement a local dial or any additional restrictions beyond what the state already implemented. This comes as the state's COVID-19 dial framework is set to phase out on Friday.

“El Paso County Public Health has worked closely with our community throughout this past year, providing persistent education, information and technical guidance, expertise, and consultation, and we will continue to work with partners across sectors to offer this same level of support to combat COVID-19,” said El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan. “We recognize the impact the pandemic has had on our business community, and are cautiously optimistic about the opportunity to expand local capacities and reduce restrictions. To help sustain these efforts and keep our economy open, it is vital that we vaccinate our community as safely, quickly, and efficiently as possible, and continue to practice prevention measures.”

According to El Paso County Public Health, more than 210,000 people in El Paso County have been fully vaccinated. Despite that, COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have been on the rise. City, county, and public health officials encourage residents to take the appropriate public health precautions as they return to more normal activities.

That includes - masking wearing, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands, getting tested for COVID-19 if they display symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, and continuing to get vaccinated.

“The best and quickest way to recover from this pandemic and return to our ‘normal’ lives, is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “We have the supplies and we have the medical professionals at the ready to administer vaccines to all residents 16 and older. It is incumbent upon individuals and businesses to operate and behave at a level that is appropriate for their level of personal risk. We urge vigilance as we relax restrictions, knowing that if hospitalizations or deaths increase, we may have to re-implement these restrictions, which would hurt both our culture and our economy.”

The following statewide restrictions that take effect Friday, April 16 that El Paso County will adhere to are:

Outdoor Events Unseated outdoor events have no restrictions Seated outdoor events that are ticketed and exceed 30,000 square feet must consult with El Paso County Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prior to the event 5-Star Certified Businesses and prior approved variances remain in effect

Indoor Events Indoor events less than 100 people have no restrictions other than the state mask order requirements Indoor events between 100 and 500 people must maintain six-foot distancing Indoor events over 500 people must obtain a variance from EPCPH and CDPHE prior to the event 5-Star Certified Businesses and prior approved variances remain in effect



The above restrictions do not apply to the following sectors:

Places of worship and associated ceremonies

Retail services

Restaurants that have sit-down dining and do not have unseated areas where 100 or more people could gather (such as dance floors or common gathering areas)

School proms and graduations that wish to exceed these thresholds are subject to review and approval by local public health agencies in accordance with CDPHE prom and graduation guidance

