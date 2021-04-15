Arapahoe Basin undergoing improvements for next season

News

ARAPAHOE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arapahoe Basin is about to undergo improvements.

The White River National Forest says it is approving a proposal from the ski area to replace the Lenawee Chairlift and add a warming hut with food near an existing lodge.

Most of the current lift towers are staying, and no trees will have to be removed for the project.

The A-Basin season pass for next year is on sale right now. The ski area is capping the number of passes this year and advise skiers and snowboarders plan ahead.

Prices go up Friday.

