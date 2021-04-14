Douglas County opts out of regional COVID-19 plan, set to open restaurants up 100% Friday

News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County's Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to opt-out of a coordinated regional COVID-19 plan once the State's COVID dial comes to an end on Friday.

In March, Governor Jared Polis announced the state was loosening its oversight for Cities and Counties. That takes effect on Friday, April 16th.

Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Denver, Adams, and Arapahoe Counties have all opted to be part of a joint plan for guidelines once the state's dial ends.

The counties involved has a timeline for phasing out current dial restrictions, ending in no restrictions called "Level Clear" by end of summer.

However, Douglas County plans to immediately jump to 100% capacities for restaurants on Friday, April 16th.