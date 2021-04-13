Skip to Content
CSU and CU extend Rocky Mountain Showdown

NORTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- The rivalry between The University of Colorado and Colorado State University is set to continue.

According to press releases made by both universities Tuesday, six new matchups for the Rocky Mountain Showdown football games are happening.

The Buffs and Rams are set to play against each other in 2029, 2030, 2033, 2024, 2037, and 2038.

Both schools confirmed the upcoming games on their official football Twitter pages.

"This has been a great series for the state, and we wanted to be sure we had games locked in moving forward," CU athletic director Rick George said.

Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker had the same sentiments.

"For both fan bases, this is a premiere game any time it's on the schedule, and it was important to both Rick George and me to get this done." 

All of the games are happening on campus at either CU or CSU.

The six-game series additions is as follows:

  • Sept. 15, 2029 – Fort Collins
  • Sept. 14, 2030 – Boulder
  • Sept. 17, 2033 – Boulder
  • Sept. 16, 2034 – Fort Collins
  • Sept. 19, 2037 – Boulder
  • Sept. 11, 2038 – Fort Collins

The next Rocky Mountain Showdown to happen will be on Sept. 16, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Read CSU's full press release here.

Read CU's full press release here.

