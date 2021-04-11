Fort Carson soldiers to support vaccination efforts in Pueblo Monday

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division will travel from Fort Carson to Pueblo to support state-run COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

This includes around 140 soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., in an effort to help speed the vaccine distribution process in Colorado.

“I am proud that Fort Carson Soldiers are supporting the whole-of-government pandemic response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Matt McFarlane, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander. “Our Soldiers are ready for this mission that will save lives right in our backyard in Pueblo. This is what defending the homeland is all about.”

According to a spokesperson, Fort Carson is also prepared to assist the Department of Defense and other interagency partners, if needed.