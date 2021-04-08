Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:27 am

Gov. Polis, state fire agency present 2021 wildfire preparedness plan

Polis wildfire plan
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided an update Thursday regarding the state's 2021 wildfire preparedness plan.

“Colorado experienced one of the worst fire seasons in history in 2020,” said Director Mike Morgan. “We have been hard at work preparing for 2021 and have developed a strategy that allows us to respond more effectively to Colorado’s growing wildfire seasons.”

To view the complete 2021 Wildfire Preparedness Plan, visit the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's website.

Watch KRDO News Channel 13 starting at 4 p.m. for updates.

Local News / Wildfires
Author Profile Photo

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Jen here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content