Gov. Polis, state fire agency present 2021 wildfire preparedness plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided an update Thursday regarding the state's 2021 wildfire preparedness plan.

“Colorado experienced one of the worst fire seasons in history in 2020,” said Director Mike Morgan. “We have been hard at work preparing for 2021 and have developed a strategy that allows us to respond more effectively to Colorado’s growing wildfire seasons.”

To view the complete 2021 Wildfire Preparedness Plan, visit the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's website.

