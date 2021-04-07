Pueblo County moves back to Yellow on the COVID dial

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Pueblo County has reverted back to Level Yellow on the Colorado COVID-19 Dial, meaning stricter COVID guidelines for the foreseeable future.

Pueblo County's one-week cumulative number sits at 167.2 according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to Pueblo County Health Director Randy Evetts, there has been a sharp increase in Pueblo County’s COVID-19 case rates in recent weeks.

Evetts says the county needs to be below 100 to stay in level Blue on the COVID dial.

"The increase in cases comes as Pueblo County now has five different confirmed variants of the COVID-19 virus in the community," said the Pueblo Health Department in a press release. "Public health is investigating almost 200 cases linked to a variant."

On March 11th, Parkview Medical Center was down to just two hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Wednesday, that number was at 25.