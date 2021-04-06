El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: man arrested for child porn met victims via Snapchat

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man connected to a string of house parties in the Colorado Springs area was arrested for having child porn.

In January, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into numerous reports of illegal activity associated with house parties in the Colorado Springs area.

During the investigation, authorities found the suspect in possession of multiple images and videos of child pornography.

On April 6, deputies arrested Caleb Anderson, 21, and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Identity Theft.

According to the sheriff's office, Anderson met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them through Snapchat.

Investigators say they are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect.

Any victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Dan Carey at (719)-474-9342. The reference case number is 2021-00003613.