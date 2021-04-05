Man in custody following rollover crash

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after a car chase resulted in a rollover crash.

According to a Pueblo Police sergeant, officers responded at 1 p.m. Monday on reports that a stolen car had just been used in a menacing incident on east 4th St.

An officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver didn't stop and continued into the downtown area.

During the short chase, the car was involved in a rollover accident. The driver got out of the flipped vehicle and fled on foot.

Pueblo police found and arrested the suspect a few blocks away.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for any injuries he might've sustained from the accident. He was then taken and booked into jail for multiple charges and warrants.