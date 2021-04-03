Royal Gorge Bridge and Park hosts virtual Easter Sunrise Service

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In light of Colorado's continued pandemic restrictions, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Servcie virtually on the park's Facebook page at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4th.

For decades the park has opened its gate to hundreds each Easter Sunday and guests have enjoyed the beauty of the Royal Gorge sunrise.

You can go to www.facebook.com/RoyalGorgeBridge to watch.

Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson, well-known for his ministry at major rodeos and Bible conferences across the U.S. and many countries, will deliver the message, “It’s Never Too Late!” thru this special broadcast. Adkisson has been delivering the Royal Gorge service for several years and encourages folks to sit back, listen, and enjoy the sunrise from their own back porch or kitchen table this year.

In lieu of the traditional passing of a hat for charity, a donation link to Loaves and Fishes will be available on the Facebook event. Since 1984, Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County has been a primary resource in Canon City, Florence, Penrose, and the surrounding areas for those in need.

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is located 10 miles outside of Canon City, Colo., and has featured the Royal Gorge Bridge since 1929 and several added attractions.