Multiple brush piles on fire near railroad tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of multiple brush piles on fire at Fountain Blvd. and Wahsatch Ave.
According to CSFD, Engine 1 responded around 9:26 p.m. Friday to find a brush pile roughly 30’x50’ on fire.
Just before 9:40 p.m., CSFD said Engine 3 and Wildland 4 responded to the scene to help extinguish the fires.
We are on scene of a few fires in the area. Multiple brush piles are on fire. Engine 1, Engine 3 and Wildland 4 are on scene extinguishing the fires pic.twitter.com/QKLJsLnpyX— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2021
At this time, the fires pose no threats to any structures.
No word on what caused the multiple fires.
Comments