today at 9:49 pm
Multiple brush piles on fire near railroad tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of multiple brush piles on fire at Fountain Blvd. and Wahsatch Ave.

According to CSFD, Engine 1 responded around 9:26 p.m. Friday to find a brush pile roughly 30’x50’ on fire.

Just before 9:40 p.m., CSFD said Engine 3 and Wildland 4 responded to the scene to help extinguish the fires.

At this time, the fires pose no threats to any structures.

No word on what caused the multiple fires.

