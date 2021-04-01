Pueblo police looking for man suspected of bank robbery, last seen in stolen car

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are still looking for a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

On Monday, police responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Sunflower Bank on West 29th St. at 12:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect was a man, 6 feet tall, slender, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue coat, with either blue jeans or blue work pants, a florescent orange beanie, with a bandana covering his face.

According to police, he was last seen in a stolen, dark gray, 2003 Honda Accord.

Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Gustin at (719) 240-1341 or email him at cgustin@pueblo.us. To make an anonymous tip, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

If the information given to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, a cash reward might be rewarded.