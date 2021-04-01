Can you transmit COVID-19 even after vaccination? CU Boulder conducting new study

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study at CU Boulder seeks to better understand COVID-19 transmission after vaccination.

At least 700 students from the college will be participating in a nationwide study of more than 12,000 students at 21 universities, led by the federally funded COVID-19 Prevention Network.

Researchers will be looking at the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine in preventing person-to-person spread of the virus over the next five months.

