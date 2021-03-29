Strong winds knock down Boulder King Soopers memorial fence

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong winds were felt across the state on Monday. In Boulder, the wind managed to knock down the makeshift memorial outside a Kings Soopers where ten people died March 22nd.

The fence, which was filled with flowers, cards, and two signs, one naming the victims and the other saying #BoulderStrong, was blown down by gale-force gusts.

According to people at the memorial site, just before the fence came down, city employees tried in vain to reinforce the fence with additional poles. Only to have it come down as they were working on it.