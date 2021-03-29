Scheels donates $10k to Home Front Military Network

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In celebration of its new Colorado Springs location opening, Scheels donated $10,000 to the Home Front Military Network.

The non-profit will use the money to provide essential resources for military service members, veterans, and their families.

Scheels says it's excited to give back and work with local military families.

The sporting goods store says it looks forward to continuing to give back to the Pikes Peak region, to help families in need.