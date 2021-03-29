Kaiser Permanente offers rides to seniors for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Kaiser Permanente is helping seniors and Coloradans without cars get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The non-profit health network says the new support is free and open to everyone.

By giving free rides, more seniors will be able to get their vaccine on time and help protect older populations.

Silver Key Senior Services, Envida, and Senior Resource Development Agency are a few of the local transportation companies helping out with free rides.

