UCCS Feminist Club plans Sunday march

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs Feminist club is hosting a women's march Sunday afternoon.

The club says they're "hosting this women’s march in hopes of creating unity in our community among all people, of all backgrounds and beliefs, show support for each other and especially for women, and fight for change and women’s rights."

The group adds, "We want there to be more of a conversation in Colorado Springs about women’s rights other than just on college campuses. Our club’s goal is to try to advocate for intersectional feminism, since there are more issues that affect different women depending on more factors than just the gender they identify with."

The UCCS Feminist Club brings up issues of recent hate crimes, the murder of Asian American women in Atlanta, the on-going wage gap, the mistreatment of women in the NCAA and the overall inequality in male-dominated spaces after the locker room incident; the violence that transgender women and those in LGBTQ+ community face; the Xingjian internment camps where Uighur women are being tortured and held against their will; and the recent murder of Sarah Everard in the UK.

The march will be held Sunday, March 28th at 1 p.m. in front of City Hall in Colorado Springs.