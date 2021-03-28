Rollover crash near Baptist Road

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - C-DOT said there is a rollover crash on I-25 N near the Baptist Road exit. They are asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

UPDATE: The Colorado State Patrol told KRDO the vehicle that rolled was a red SUV that hit a motorcycle traveling with several other motorcyclists. CSP said no other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries to anyone in the crash.