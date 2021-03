News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Pueblo is holding a two-day job fair online on April 1st and 2nd.

Many of the city's employers will take part in the Pueblo citywide virtual job fair, hosted by a coalition called "Pueblo's Future is Better Together."

Early access to the job fair will be given to veterans.

For more information on the job fair and other job opportunities in Colorado, click here.